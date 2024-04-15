Piper Sandler Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $25.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

