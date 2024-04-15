Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) & Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Critical Survey

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) and Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and Pluri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 245.29%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Pluri.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluri has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Pluri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.67) -2.67 Pluri $290,000.00 102.71 -$28.32 million ($4.64) -1.24

Pluri has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Pluri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -69.94% -59.80% Pluri -6,708.40% -177.94% -49.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Pluri shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Pluri on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

