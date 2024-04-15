PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

PNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. PNM Resources has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,136,000 after acquiring an additional 796,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,627,000 after acquiring an additional 83,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

