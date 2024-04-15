Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,385,000 after buying an additional 5,454,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 553,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,079 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Wipro Trading Down 2.2 %

WIT opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.