Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $75.78 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

