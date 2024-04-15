Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Evans Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $32,144.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,109.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $91,611.52. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $32,144.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,109.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

EVBN opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.88. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

