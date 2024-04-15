Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMC. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.6 %

UMC opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

