Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Prologis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Prologis by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

