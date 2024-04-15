Prologis (PLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Prologis has set its FY24 guidance at $5.50-5.64 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $119.00 on Monday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Prologis

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.