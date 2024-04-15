PTC’s (PTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $195.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.73.

PTC opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in PTC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

