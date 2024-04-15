Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $2.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,463 shares of company stock valued at $318,164. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 244,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 96,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

