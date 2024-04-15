Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Intapp worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Stock Down 2.1 %

INTA stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200,163 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,874. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

