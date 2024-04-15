Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,198,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after acquiring an additional 944,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

