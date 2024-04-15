Raymond James & Associates Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.



