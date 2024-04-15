Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 190.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 138,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period.

BSJO opened at $22.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

