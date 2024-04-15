Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Lindsay worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 3,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,851,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 123,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $114.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

About Lindsay

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.