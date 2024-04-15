Raymond James & Associates Sells 48,680 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MasTec were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Shares of MTZ opened at $87.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

