Raymond James Downgrades Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Underperform

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Thursday.

CLPR stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 304,762 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

