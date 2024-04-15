Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.20.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $254.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $272.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

