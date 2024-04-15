Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

SNSR opened at $34.67 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $272.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.