Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $44.61 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on FORM

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.