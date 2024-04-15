Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,723 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EPRF opened at $18.73 on Monday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48.

About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

