Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDDT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Reddit Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Reddit stock opened at 42.27 on Monday. Reddit has a one year low of 41.72 and a one year high of 74.90.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 in the last three months.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

