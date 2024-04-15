Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDDT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 49.38.

NYSE:RDDT opened at 42.27 on Monday. Reddit has a one year low of 41.72 and a one year high of 74.90.

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 846,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975 in the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

