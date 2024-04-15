Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 49.38.

Reddit Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

NYSE:RDDT opened at 42.27 on Monday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 41.72 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90.

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

