Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Reddit in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 49.38.

Shares of RDDT opened at 42.27 on Monday. Reddit has a 12-month low of 41.72 and a 12-month high of 74.90.

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,017,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last three months.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

