Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,697,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.37%.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.