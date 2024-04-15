Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives $7.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts have commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLS stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Get Free Report

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

