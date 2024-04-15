Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives $7.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.
Several research analysts have commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
RGLS stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
