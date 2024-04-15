Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives $7.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts have commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

RGLS stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

