Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $212.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.23.

Shares of RGA opened at $184.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $196.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $92,083,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

