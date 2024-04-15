Research Analysts Set Expectations for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $135.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.78. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

