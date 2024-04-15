Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Resonate Blends Stock Performance

Shares of KOAN opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Resonate Blends has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep.

