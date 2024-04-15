Reviewing Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) & Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Energem and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Energem and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Fuel Green 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 132.14%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Energem.

43.0% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of Energem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Energem has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energem and Fusion Fuel Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 204.17 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$28.81 million N/A N/A

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

