Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Rise Gold Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of Rise Gold stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

