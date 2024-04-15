Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Rise Gold Stock Up 11.7 %
Shares of Rise Gold stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
About Rise Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rise Gold
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.