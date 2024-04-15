Riskified’s (RSKD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Riskified from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Get Riskified alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RSKD

Riskified Stock Down 4.3 %

Riskified stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Riskified by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riskified by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.