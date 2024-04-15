Robert W. Baird Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $285.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $235.88 on Monday. WEX has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.01.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,463.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,708,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

