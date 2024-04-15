Rogers Communications (RCI.B) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/10/2024 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$70.00 to C$63.00.

4/4/2024 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$77.00.

4/2/2024 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$65.00.

4/2/2024 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$81.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$52.42 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67. The stock has a market cap of C$22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.44.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

