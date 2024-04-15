Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 0.6 %

ROL stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Rollins has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.