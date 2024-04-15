Romano Brothers AND Company Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $513.31 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.13 and its 200 day moving average is $476.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

