Romano Brothers AND Company Has $363,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in CDW were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $242.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.38.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

