Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.51. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

