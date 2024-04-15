Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in FMC were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 23,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Down 7.8 %

FMC opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

