Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $150.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

