Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,307,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,600,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $389.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

