Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 159 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average of $190.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

