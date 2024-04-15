Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 292 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $142.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

