Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,136,000 after acquiring an additional 187,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,828,000 after purchasing an additional 338,347 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,881,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,762,000 after buying an additional 383,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,641,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,776 shares of company stock worth $7,326,307. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 3.6 %

MKSI opened at $122.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.67.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.19%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.