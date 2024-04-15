Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $308.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $308.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.11.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.