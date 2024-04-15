RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 32.24%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

See Also

