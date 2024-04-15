Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Bank of America

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.65 on Monday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $61,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2,645.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sabre by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,382 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sabre by 523.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,487,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 2,928,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

