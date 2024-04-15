Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sapiens International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

